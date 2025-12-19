Revealed: The Man Utd star behind new barber shop as part of £50m Carrington training ground redevelopment following Cristiano Ronaldo collaboration

United have invested £50 million ($67m) in turning their Lancashire base into a state-of-the-art facility. An upgrade was considered to be long overdue, with CR7 among those to have questioned the lack of redevelopment.

When returning to English football in 2021 - following trophy-laden and record-shattering spells at Real Madrid and Juventus - Ronaldo revealed that not much had changed behind the scenes in Manchester during the 12 years he spent elsewhere.

Ronaldo said: "Nothing changed, surprisingly. Not only the pool, the jacuzzi, even the gym. Even the kitchen, the chefs, whom I appreciate – lovely people. They stopped in time. It surprised me a lot.

"I thought I would see other things, technologies and infrastructure. Unfortunately, we see a lot of what I used to see at 21, 22 and 23 years old. It really surprised me. Since [Alex] Ferguson left, I haven't seen an evolution at the club. Progress is zero. You have to tear it down and rebuild it."

Those words were eventually heeded, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the INEOS co-ownership group option to pump funds into facilities that help to ready players for the pursuit of precious Premier League points and major silverware.