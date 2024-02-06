Revealed: Man Utd set final Jadon Sancho asking price ahead of summer transfer window - which effectively rules Borussia Dortmund out of the running

Ritabrata Banerjee
Jadon Sancho BVB 2024Getty Images
Jadon SanchoManchester UnitedTransfersBorussia DortmundPremier LeagueBundesliga

Manchester United have reportedly set an asking price for Jadon Sancho as they prepare to sell him permanently in the summer.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Man Utd set asking price for Sancho
  • Dortmund unlikely to make Sancho transfer permanent
  • Provided two assists in first three Bundesliga games

Editors' Picks