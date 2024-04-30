Antony(C)GettyImages
Soham Mukherjee

Revealed: Man Utd flop Antony has been hiring a personal photographer to catch him in 'action' - with Sonic the Hedgehog toy kept in the wings for almost entire season to celebrate his first Premier League goal

AntonyManchester UnitedBurnleyPremier League

Antony has reportedly hired a personal photographer throughout the season to capture him in "action" for Manchester United.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Antony scored first PL goal in a year
  • Celebrated with a Sonic toy for his son
  • Had been planning it since the start of the season
Article continues below

Editors' Picks