Manchester United Old Trafford
Richard Martin

Revealed: Man Utd considering keeping Old Trafford AND building new stadium to stage women's and academy games

Manchester UnitedPremier League

Manchester United are planning on keeping Old Trafford and building a brand new stadium next to it, according to a report.

  • Red Devils want to keep current ground
  • Plan is to scale it back and keep statues around it
  • Smaller stadium would host women's and academy games
