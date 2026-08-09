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Revealed: Why Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones was left out of Monaco friendly amid Inter Milan transfer links
Injury precaution explains Jones absence
The decision to omit Jones from the squad for the penultimate friendly of the summer was not, as some feared, a direct signal of an imminent departure from the club. Instead, the tactical decision was rooted in physical welfare following a grueling schedule during the club's recent tour of the United States. According to Liverpool Echo, Jones was left out as a purely precautionary measure after the 25-year-old flagged a minor fitness concern during training sessions leading up to the Monaco fixture.
While the injury is not thought to be serious, the timing has naturally invited scrutiny given the player's current status within the squad. Under new manager Andoni Iraola, Jones has been working hard to adapt to a fresh tactical system, picking up significant minutes during the high-profile tour of America. However, the recurring theme of fitness issues continues to haunt the Merseyside outfit, reminding supporters of the injury crisis that derailed large portions of the previous season.
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Transfer links and contract uncertainty
Beyond the immediate injury concerns, the narrative surrounding Jones is heavily influenced by his long-term future at Liverpool. The midfielder is currently into the final year of his contract, a situation that often forces a club's hand in the transfer market. Without a guaranteed starting role in Iraola’s preferred midfield setup, there is a growing suggestion that the academy graduate could be open to a new challenge elsewhere.
Inter have emerged as the primary contenders for his signature, with the Serie A giants reportedly identifying Jones as a key target to bolster their midfield options for the upcoming Italian season. Reports suggest that the Nerazzurri have already submitted two formal offers for the Liverpool man, though both proposals were swiftly rejected by the Reds' hierarchy as they did not meet the club's internal valuation of the player.
Iraola faces mounting fitness headaches
The situation with Jones is indicative of a broader problem facing Iraola as he navigates his first pre-season in charge of the Premier League giants. The Spanish coach has inherited a squad that remains plagued by various knocks and long-term absences, complicating his ability to implement a new style of play. Aside from Jones, Liverpool are currently without the services of Hugo Ekitike and Conor Bradley, both of whom are expected to be out of action for the foreseeable future.
Furthermore, the defensive unit has been stretched thin by the ongoing absence of Jeremy Jacquet, who is yet to feature during the summer warm-up matches, and a recent injury to the versatile Joe Gomez. The wait for Giovanni Leoni to return to full fitness has only added to the anxiety behind the scenes at the AXA Training Centre.
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Looking ahead to the new season
Despite the noise surrounding his potential exit and the frustration of a minor physical setback, Jones remains an important figure in the Liverpool dressing room. His versatility and technical ability have been praised by successive managers, and his homegrown status provides additional value to the squad composition. The hope within the club is that this latest precaution will be enough to see him return to training in the coming days, allowing him to participate in the final stages of pre-season before the competitive action begins. The next few weeks will be pivotal in determining whether he remains a Red or begins a new chapter in Italy.
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