Revealed: Why Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones was left out of Monaco friendly amid Inter Milan transfer links

The decision to omit Jones from the squad for the penultimate friendly of the summer was not, as some feared, a direct signal of an imminent departure from the club. Instead, the tactical decision was rooted in physical welfare following a grueling schedule during the club's recent tour of the United States. According to Liverpool Echo, Jones was left out as a purely precautionary measure after the 25-year-old flagged a minor fitness concern during training sessions leading up to the Monaco fixture.

While the injury is not thought to be serious, the timing has naturally invited scrutiny given the player's current status within the squad. Under new manager Andoni Iraola, Jones has been working hard to adapt to a fresh tactical system, picking up significant minutes during the high-profile tour of America. However, the recurring theme of fitness issues continues to haunt the Merseyside outfit, reminding supporters of the injury crisis that derailed large portions of the previous season.