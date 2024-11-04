Revealed: Cristiano Ronaldo working with YouTube staff squad of 21! Record-breaking channel remains a hobby for CR7 as he seeks to show fans a side of him ‘never seen before’
Cristiano Ronaldo is working with a YouTube squad of 21 people, it has been revealed, but social media remains merely a hobby for the Portuguese icon.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Channel launched in July 2024
- Record books have been rewritten
- All-time great a social media phenom