Revealed: Carlo Ancelotti & the six managers Man Utd looked into appointing before giving Michael Carrick permanent job

Carrick initially took the reins at Old Trafford as an interim solution following the departure of Ruben Amorim in January. While his appointment on a permanent two-year deal follows a brilliant third-place finish, United officials had initially cast their net wide across the international stage.

According to The Athletic, England boss Thomas Tuchel was a primary target for the INEOS-led regime. Although the German was "checked on" during the winter, he ultimately committed his future to the Three Lions by signing a contract extension. Similarly, Julian Nagelsmann was considered, but his focus on Germany's World Cup campaign made negotiations impossible.