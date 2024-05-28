Revealed: Angel Di Maria’s transfer plan to join Lionel Messi in MLS – with World Cup winner taking in Rosario pit stop before heading to Inter Miami
Angel Di Maria’s transfer plans have been revealed, with the World Cup winner set to join Lionel Messi in MLS after taking in a Rosario pit stop.
- Argentina international approaching free agency
- Ready to sever ties with Benfica
- Will return to his roots before moving to Florida