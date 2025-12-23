'Put respect on his name!' - Nicolas Jackson backed for AFCON Golden Boot after scoring brace in Senegal's opening win over Botswana

Jackson's goals mean some fans are already backing the Senegal attacker to finish the tournament as top scorer.

@todocampista8 posted: "We’re leaving this tournament as the top goal scorer, put respect on NICOLAS JACKSON’S NAME," while @lyle_gold added: "Watching Nicolas Jackson in flow state is a spiritual experience."

The Senegal star now has eight goal contributions in his last five starts for Senegal and is part of an exciting attacking quartet alongside Sadio Mane, Illiman Ndiaye and Sarr. Senegal headed into the tournament as one of the favourites for victory, and their win over Botswana shows they may take some stopping this year.

