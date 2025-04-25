Reports: Cruz Azul and América interested in a transfer for Chivas' Roberto Alvarado

Getty Images SportAlejandro OrellanaReports: Cruz Azul and América interested in a transfer for Chivas' Roberto AlvaradoLiga MXR. AlvaradoCruz AzulCD GuadalajaraCF AmericaChivas would not be opposed to selling the Mexican attacking midfielderArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowHe scored four goals and provided three assists in 17 matches during the Clausura 2025Alvarado joined Chivas in 2022 from Cruz AzulEl Piojo has a release clause of 15 millionFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱