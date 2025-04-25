This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Reports: Cruz Azul and América interested in a transfer for Chivas' Roberto Alvarado Liga MX R. Alvarado Cruz Azul CD Guadalajara CF America Chivas would not be opposed to selling the Mexican attacking midfielder Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below He scored four goals and provided three assists in 17 matches during the Clausura 2025

Alvarado joined Chivas in 2022 from Cruz Azul

El Piojo has a release clause of 15 million Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱