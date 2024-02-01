Released! Arsenal back-up goalkeeper leaves on free transfer 'by mutual agreement' after making just one Premier League appearance for Gunners

Peter McVitie
Alex Runarsson Cardiff 2023-24Getty
ArsenalRunar Alex RunarssonTransfersPremier League

Arsenal have announced the departure of goalkeeper Alex Runarsson by mutual agreement following his return from a loan spell at Cardiff.

  • Goalkeeper joined Arsenal in 2020
  • Released after return from Cardiff
  • Set to join Copenhagen on free transfer

