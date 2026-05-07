'I made it as clear as possible' - Referee opens up on managing Vinicius Junior and Gianluca Prestianni racism row during Real Madrid clash against Benfica

The incident occurred during the 51st minute of the first-leg clash at the Estadio da Luz. After Vinicius Junior scored the winner, an altercation broke out that led the Brazilian to inform Letexier of alleged racial abuse. Reflecting on the chaos, the 37-year-old referee explained the difficulty of making snap judgements in such a volatile environment.

"It’s a very unusual moment. It’s a moment where we don't have all the information," the referee told RMC. "We have to decide without having all the facts. In this kind of situations, the most important thing is to gather as much information as possible and, above all, to take precautions. That is my priority."