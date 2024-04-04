Reece James is going nowhere! Chelsea not prepared to sell right-back but Conor Gallagher & Trevoh Chalobah could be offloaded amid pressure to meet financial restrictions Reece JamesChelseaTrevoh ChalobahConor GallagherTransfersPremier League

Chelsea reportedly have no plans to sell Reece James but Conor Gallagher and Trevoh Chalobah could be sold to stave off financial breaches.