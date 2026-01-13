Rebel United: Mario Basler - the Bayern Munich icon who 'drank beer until half-past-three' the night before the Champions League final

Basler was born in Neustadt an der Weinstrasse in 1968. The name of the town fits perfectly with his later passion, although wine was always in constant rivalry with beer and spirits for him. And cigarettes, of course. Reiner Geye, the manager of his youth and favourite club Kaiserslautern, accused Basler of having an "unsound lifestyle" early in his career.

At the age of 20, Basler moved to Rot-Weiss Essen, and then to Hertha Berlin. "World-class up to his head," said Hertha coach Bernd Stange. "Above that, district league."

Basler finally rose to stardom in the mid-1990s at Werder Bremen. A DFB-Pokal winner in 1994, he was then Bundesliga top scorer the following year, partly because he scored directly from a corner on three occasions. In 1996, the inevitable move to Bayern finally followed.

Basler stayed in Munich for just over three years, winning the Bundesliga twice and the Pokal once. Above all, however, he became one of the faces of the legendary 'FC Hollywood', the name given to this collection of talented but ultimately incompatible egocentrics, such as Lothar Matthaus, Mehmet Scholl, Stefan Effenberg and Oliver Kahn.

Just as Basler scored dream goals on the pitch, he was involved in escapades off it. He would visit nightclubs while on sick leave and brawl in the streets. Hoeness hired detectives to shadow Basler while also imposing heavy fines on him. But 'Super Mario' was unstoppable. He lived his life and didn't let anyone tell him what to do.

A few months after the '99 Champions League final, Bayern finally ran out of patience. While recovering from an injury, Basler got into a late-night fight with substitute goalkeeper Sven Scheuer in a pizzeria in Regensburg. As a result, Bayern suspended him and Basler returned to Kaiserslautern.

"He could have become a legend here," Hoeness later said, wistfully.