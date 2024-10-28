'Really disappointing' - England boss Sarina Wiegman slams Ballon d'Or scheduling as Lionesses & head coach are forced to miss ceremony due to international duty
England boss Sarina Wiegman has expressed frustration at the scheduling of the Ballon d'Or ceremony, which neither she nor her Lionesses can attend.
- Bronze, James & Hemp nominated for Ballon d'Or
- Wiegman up for Coach of the Year
- But scheduling makes attending ceremony difficult