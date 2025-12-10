'Really dangerous' Lennart Karl has ‘something you can’t teach’ as Vincent Kompany & Co sing 17-year-old’s praises after another record-breaking Champions League display

For Kompany, who has not hesitated to throw the youngster into the deep end this season, the impact of his young forward is becoming a reliable weapon. Speaking to Sky Sport Germany after the match, the Belgian coach offered a candid assessment of the performance, noting that while the teenager is still developing, his ability to affect the scoreboard is elite.

"Lenny is always dangerous," Kompany explained. "To be totally honest, he's had better games, but four or five times he's always there, and that's also a strength, and then you don't always have to be the best player on the pitch. He gets his moments and then he just kills."

This "killer" instinct was evident as Karl ghosted into the box to score the goal that broke Sporting's resistance, turning a potential frustration into a comfortable night that was eventually sealed by a late strike from Jonathan Tah. Even before Karl's goal, he had appeared to have given his side the lead in the early stages of the game, but saw the effort ruled out for offside after a VAR review.

