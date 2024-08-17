Zubimendi(C)Getty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

Rubbing salt in the wounds! Real Sociedad boss aims dig at Liverpool over failed Martin Zubimendi transfer pursuit

LiverpoolMartin ZubimendiTransfersReal SociedadLaLigaPremier League

Real Sociedad manager Imanol Alguacil aimed a dig at Liverpool after they failed to land Martin Zubimendi.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Real Sociedad boss takes a dig at Liverpool
  • Reds failed to sign Zubimendi
  • Premier League giants yet to sign a new player
Article continues below