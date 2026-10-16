'It would be better for him to leave!' - Real Madrid urged to sell Vinicius Jr as Kylian Mbappe partnership fails to fire

Speaking on beIN Sports(via RM4Arab), former France international Desailly questioned whether keeping both forwards was the right call. He suggested that Los Blancos should have offloaded the South American superstar to better balance their squad.

"I think Real Madrid should have let Vinicius leave. They need to look for other players," Desailly said. "Once again, we are talking about the partnership between Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius. This partnership has not proven successful.

"So, in my personal opinion as an analyst, I think it would be better for him to leave, and let’s see whether he would be able to erase all the negative thoughts and opinions directed towards him."



