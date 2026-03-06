Real Madrid hit with UEFA fine after fan spotted doing Nazi salute during contentious Benfica clash in wake of Vinicius Jr racism row

In an official statement confirming the sanctions, the CEDB noted: "To fine Real Madrid C.F. €15,000 and to order the partial closure of Real Madrid C.F. stadium (i.e. 500 adjacent seats of the lower south stand), during the next one (1) UEFA club competition match in which Real Madrid C.F. will play as host club, for the racist and/or discriminatory behaviour of its supporters. Said stadium closure is suspended during a probationary period of one (1) year, starting from the date of the present decision."

Madrid responded swiftly to the footage, confirming the individual was ejected and faces a lifetime ban. The club stated: "Real Madrid C. F. announces that it has urgently requested the club's Disciplinary Committee to initiate an immediate expulsion procedure for the member who was caught on television cameras performing the Nazi salute in the area where the Animation Stand is located, moments before the start of the match between Real Madrid and Benfica. This member was identified by the club's security staff moments after appearing on the broadcast and was immediately expelled from the Santiago Bernabe u stadium. Real Madrid condemns this type of gesture and expression that incites violence and hatred in sports and society."