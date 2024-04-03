Real Madrid leading transfer race for coveted Lille defender Leny Yoro as youngster prepares to decide future

GettyThomas HindleReal Madrid leading transfer race for coveted Lille defender Leny Yoro as youngster prepares to decide futureLeny YoroReal MadridLilleTransfersReal Madrid are among the favourites to secure the signature of highly-rated Lille centre-back Leny Yoro this summer.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowYoro regarded as top prospect in French footballHas refused to pen new deal, current one expires in 2025Madrid have put in groundwork on transfer