Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois to skip Nations League campaign after showdown talks with Belgium boss Mark van Bommel

Courtois has officially confirmed that he will step away from international duties during the upcoming Nations League cycle. The veteran shot-stopper, who has been a mainstay for the Red Devils for over a decade, reached the decision following a face-to-face meeting with new Belgium head coach Mark van Bommel in Madrid. The discussion centered on Courtois' need for physical recovery and his desire to manage his workload as he enters the latter stages of his elite career at age 34.

Speaking about the definitive conclusion to their talks, Courtois was clear about his immediate future with the national side. "I have made the choice not to play the entire Nations League campaign with the Red Devils," Courtois told Het Laatste ‌Nieuws. The goalkeeper further clarified that this includes the latter stages of the competition, adding: "Unless the national coach gets into trouble with injuries; then I can exceptionally be called up."