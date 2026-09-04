'We had a conversation' - Real Madrid target Kees Smit reveals why he REJECTED a blockbuster summer transfer to stay at AZ Alkmaar

Real Madrid actively searched for midfield reinforcements throughout the recent transfer window. While Jose Mourinho's side signed former Man City star Bernardo Silva alongside highly-rated prospect Sergio Martinez, the Spanish giants remained in the market for further additions to the engine room.

Spain World Cup-winning captain Rodri emerged as the club's primary objective, but ultimately joined arch-rivals Barcelona, forcing Los Blancos to explore alternative options. The Spanish giants subsequently compiled a shortlist of candidates capable of making an immediate impact at the Bernabeu.

AZ Alkmaar starlet Smit featured prominently on that list. Despite attracting significant interest from several top European sides throughout the summer, the 20-year-old Dutchman surprised many by committing his immediate future to his current club.



