Real Madrid 'source' delivers furious statement accusing Ballon d'Or and UEFA of 'disrespect' after learning Vinicius Jr 'will lose award' to Rodri

Real Madrid have skipped the Ballon d'Or ceremony in protest of Vinicius Jr losing the award, and a source states that the club feels 'disrespected'.

Vinicius set to lose Ballon d'Or to Rodri

Real Madrid cancel plans to travel to Paris

Los Blancos feel 'disrespected' by snub