'Well deserved!' - Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior receives special 'keep flying' message from Brazil team-mate Neymar after scooping The Best FIFA Men's Player award
Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior received a special "keep flying" message from Brazil team-mate Neymar after winning The Best FIFA Men's Player award.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Vinicius named FIFA best player of the year
- Led Real Madrid to La Liga & Champions League double
- Neymar hailed his compatriot in heartfelt message