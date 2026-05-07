Real Madrid star facing a YEAR on sidelines as horror injury diagnosis revealed

Real Madrid have been rocked by the news that Mendy’s latest injury setback is far more severe than the club’s medical staff first anticipated. The 30-year-old was forced off just 10 minutes into Sunday's 2-0 win over Espanyol and was immediately replaced by Fran Garcia, with initial assessments suggesting a standard hamstring tear that would require a few months of recovery.

However, subsequent scans have revealed a much grimmer reality for the former Lyon man. Reports from Cadena Cope indicate that one of Mendy’s tendons has completely detached from the bone, an injury that will require surgery and a rehabilitation period of at least one year. This timeline likely rules the defender out of action until the start of the 2027-28 campaign.