Jose Mourinho reacts to Kylian Mbappe Panenka penalty as Real Madrid dominate Sevilla

Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho praised Kylian Mbappe after the French forward scored a memorable brace, capped off by an audacious Panenka penalty in a 4-1 victory over Sevilla. Mbappe earned the spot-kick himself early in the second half before casually chipping the goalkeeper.

The strike complemented an already stellar evening for the French international, who had earlier finished off a clever backheel pass from Jude Bellingham.

Mourinho was delighted by the flair and confidence shown by his key attacker on home soil.