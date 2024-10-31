Real Madrid ready to sell Aurelien Tchouameni to make room for Rodri amid reports of ambitious bid for Man City's Ballon d'Or winner

Getty/GOALAditya GokhaleReal Madrid ready to sell Aurelien Tchouameni to make room for Rodri amid reports of ambitious bid for Man City's Ballon d'Or winnerReal MadridA. TchouameniRodriManchester CityLaLigaPremier LeagueReal Madrid are prepared to sell Aurelien Tchouameni as they look to make space for Manchester City star Rodri.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowReal Madrid unhappy with midfield stabilityLos Blancos considering selling TchouameniHave their eyes on Man City star RodriFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below