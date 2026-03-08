Getty Images Sport
Real Madrid remove Rodri from transfer shortlist on eve of Man City tie - but interest remains in Adam Wharton
The Guardiola factor and City uncertainty
Los Blancos are undoubtedly in the market for midfield reinforcements as they look to evolve their engine room, but the 29-year-old Spaniard does not currently figure into the blueprints of the Madrid hierarchy, according to AS. Rodri, whose contract at the Etihad Stadium runs until June 2027, is currently internalising his options as Manchester City chiefs press for a contract extension. The midfielder’s future remains a central talking point in the Premier League, especially with the uncertainty surrounding the long-term tenure of Pep Guardiola. It is no secret that several key figures within the City dressing room are weighing their next moves based on whether Guardiola decides to remain at the helm.
Madrid's strategic shift in midfield planning
While the admiration for the Spain international is undeniable within the halls of the Bernabeu, club officials have moved him off the immediate priority list. As reported by AS, the focus in Madrid has shifted toward emerging talents who fit the club’s recent recruitment strategy of identifying high-ceiling prospects. Crystal Palace sensation Adam Wharton has emerged as a serious person of interest, alongside AZ Alkmaar’s Kees Smit and PSG’s Vitinha. These names represent a different profile of investment as the Spanish champions look to reinstall some balance in their squad following the legendary era of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric.
Family silence on Rodri's future
The player's camp has remained tight-lipped regarding any potential exit from the Etihad Stadium. Antonio Hernandez, Rodri’s father, recently addressed the speculation during a public appearance. Speaking at the National Sports Awards, he stated: "He is very comfortable where he is. You will understand the natural reserve in these circumstances. I don't know anything and I'm saying it truthfully. I don't know anything, history has to be written. He is crazy about going to the World Cup."
His father's comments reflect the professional focus maintained by the City midfielder, who has recently worked his way back into a rhythm following injury layoffs. Having missed a significant portion of the campaign, including a previous visit to the Bernabeu during the league phase of the Champions League, Rodri has now featured in 11 consecutive Premier League matches. His return to full fitness is a major boost for Guardiola but seems to have coincided with Madrid looking at younger options like Wharton.
Maintaining the Champions League rivalryThe clash between Real Madrid and Manchester City has become the modern definitive fixture of European football, marking their seventh meeting in a decade. While the tactical battle on the pitch will take centre stage, the underlying narratives of the transfer market always loom large. Madrid officials have historically valued Rodri’s profile, but the injury he suffered earlier this season created a natural distance between the two parties during a crucial scouting period.
