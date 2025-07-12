Real Madrid ready to choose between Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr as Xabi Alonso plots rebuild

Real Madrid suffered a massive defeat during their Club World Cup semifinal to Paris Saint-Germain, a match that not only confirmed their struggles on the pitch but also amplified tensions within the squad as internal discord between the two biggest names, Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr., became evident. According to Sport, Xabi Alonso will now choose between the two superstars, with the odds favouring the Frenchman.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Real Madrid in crisis after PSG humbling

Alonso to make tough calls to fix the situation

Likely to favour Mbappe over Vinicius Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱