Real Madrid ready to terminate contract of €30m flop with no competitive appearances in five years Real Madrid LaLiga Reinier Transfers

Real Madrid are reportedly considering terminating the contract of Reinier Jesus, a €30 million signing from 2020, who has not made a single first-team appearance in five years. With no club currently willing to buy him and no role in the squad, the Brazilian midfielder may be released early to find a new opportunity elsewhere before his deal runs out in 2026.