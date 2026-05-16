Real Madrid president faces huge ban for 'theft or corruption' rant as referees complain to Spanish FA

The AESAF referee union has officially filed a complaint with the RFEF Discipline Committee following comments made by Florentino Perez during a press conference last Tuesday. The Real Madrid president did not hold back in his assessment of the officiating standards in Spain, using terms that have sparked a major institutional backlash.

In their statement, the union argued that Perez’s rhetoric crossed a line that cannot be excused by freedom of speech. The union considers that these declarations "cannot be justified under the legitimate exercise of freedom of expression nor of sports criticism, given that Mr Perez does not limit himself to pointing out specific refereeing errors but attributes to the refereeing body the perpetration of a continued crime of corruption during two decades."