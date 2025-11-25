Getty/GOAL
Revealed: The Real Madrid players siding with Vinicius Jr in fight against Xabi Alonso as Kylian Mbappe backs manager
Real Madrid split in two camps over Alonso
Reports emerging from Spain over the last several days have alleged an internal split at Real Madrid, with multiple first-team players said to be unhappy with Alonso’s management. The situation intensified following the team’s 2-2 draw against Elche — their third straight game without a win after a disappointing stalemate against Rayo Vallecano and a Champions League defeat to Liverpool. According to COPE’s ‘El Partidazo’, as results slipped, frustrations that had been simmering beneath the surface erupted into clear divisions within the squad.
The outlet claims that six players — Fede Valverde, Vinicius, Rodrygo, Brahim Diaz, Endrick and Ferland Mendy — have grown discontent with the coach’s decisions and tactical management. Vinicius is believed to be at the centre of the unrest, having been left out of the starting line-up multiple times this season and completing the full 90 minutes on only four occasions. With the Brazilian star reportedly unhappy about his role and handling, Spanish media have framed his deteriorating relationship with Alonso as the catalyst for a broader dressing-room split.
Meanwhile, a second group of players has reportedly come out strongly in support of Alonso’s leadership during this turbulent period. That camp consists of Mbappe, Thibaut Courtois, Arda Guler, defender Dean Huijsen and full-back Alvaro Carreras. Their backing arrives at a crucial time for the former Bayer Leverkusen coach, who is facing growing scrutiny following the dip in form, despite the team still sitting top of La Liga after winning 10 of their opening 11 matches.
Rift stems from Alonso and Vinicius' disagreements
The rift between Vinicius and Alonso is understood to be long-running and rooted in both tactical disagreements and a perceived change in treatment compared to the Carlo Ancelotti era. The conflict escalated in the summer during the Club World Cup semi-final, where Alonso initially planned to bench Vinicius and later deployed him on the right wing, a position the Brazilian strongly dislikes. Since then, the player has viewed the reduced minutes and repeated rotations as a loss of trust, fueling frustration and shaping his stance toward the coach.
This tension reached a boiling point after Vinicius reacted angrily to being substituted in El Clasico, a moment that demanded a public apology from the player. While he apologised to his teammates and the club as a whole, he notably did not mention Alonso, which many interpreted as a deliberate omission. The fallout has directly affected one of the club’s most important off-field issues: his contract renewal. Reports suggest the Brazilian has stalled talks and informed president Florentino Perez that he will not commit long-term while the current coaching situation remains unresolved.
The internal divide extends beyond personal clashes and now threatens squad harmony at a critical stage of the season. Alonso has already faced claims that he has “lost the dressing room” — a narrative historically difficult to reverse at Real Madrid. While the club hierarchy continues to publicly declare support for the coach, Real Madrid's history shows that results, dressing-room unity, and player power ultimately determine managerial longevity. With Vinicius positioned as a cornerstone of the club’s future project, the tension places extraordinary pressure on Alonso to regain control before long-term fractures set in.
Real Madrid's dressing room reportedly falling apart...
The reported factions within the dressing room have emerged during a worrying downturn in performances. After a blistering start, Alonso’s side have stumbled badly, dropping points in three consecutive matches. The 2-2 draw at Elche, where Madrid again struggled to impose themselves, intensified scrutiny and opened the door for speculation about personal tensions shaping performances. Although the team remains top of La Liga, a single point ahead of Barcelona, the momentum that carried them through the autumn has clearly faded.
Vinicius' case is particularly sensitive because of his influence within the squad and the club’s reliance on him as a long-term star. His displeasure has spread concern within Madrid’s management structure, especially with suggestions he may delay or refuse a contract renewal until the situation with Alonso is resolved. Spanish media have gone as far as to report that the pair have “fallen out badly”, raising alarms at Valdebebas over whether the rift can be repaired.
What comes next?
Real Madrid now face a defining stretch of the season, with Alonso needing both results and unity to quell what is rapidly becoming a crisis. The upcoming Champions League clash against Olympiacos has been labelled a “crucial test”, with Spanish media suggesting a defeat could push the coach closer to the brink just months into his tenure. With January approaching, the club may be forced into decisive action if the dressing-room fracture worsens and contract negotiations with Vinicius stall further.
