Reports emerging from Spain over the last several days have alleged an internal split at Real Madrid, with multiple first-team players said to be unhappy with Alonso’s management. The situation intensified following the team’s 2-2 draw against Elche — their third straight game without a win after a disappointing stalemate against Rayo Vallecano and a Champions League defeat to Liverpool. According to COPE’s ‘El Partidazo’, as results slipped, frustrations that had been simmering beneath the surface erupted into clear divisions within the squad.

The outlet claims that six players — Fede Valverde, Vinicius, Rodrygo, Brahim Diaz, Endrick and Ferland Mendy — have grown discontent with the coach’s decisions and tactical management. Vinicius is believed to be at the centre of the unrest, having been left out of the starting line-up multiple times this season and completing the full 90 minutes on only four occasions. With the Brazilian star reportedly unhappy about his role and handling, Spanish media have framed his deteriorating relationship with Alonso as the catalyst for a broader dressing-room split.

Meanwhile, a second group of players has reportedly come out strongly in support of Alonso’s leadership during this turbulent period. That camp consists of Mbappe, Thibaut Courtois, Arda Guler, defender Dean Huijsen and full-back Alvaro Carreras. Their backing arrives at a crucial time for the former Bayer Leverkusen coach, who is facing growing scrutiny following the dip in form, despite the team still sitting top of La Liga after winning 10 of their opening 11 matches.