Real Madrid player ratings vs Valencia: Why didn't Kylian Mbappe take it?! Vinicius Junior's pathetic penalty proves costly as wasteful Los Blancos capitulate & may just have handed La Liga title to Barcelona

Real Madrid dropped points in the title race as Vinicius Jr missed from the spot and Los Blancos suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at home against an opportunistic Valencia. The hosts weret slow and wasteful, with the away side making the most of it, scoring a 95th-minute winner to silence the Santiago Bernabeu.

This was far from the drama-free fixture Madrid might have hoped for. Los Blancos could've taken an early lead when Mbappe was clipped in the box - but Vinicius Jr missed the ensuing penalty. Valencia capitalised on the Brazilian's mishap, taking the lead thanks to a thumping header from Mouctar Diakhaby. The visitor's captain might have gifted Carlo Ancelotti's men an equaliser when he lashed the ball into his own net, only to see his blushes spared when Mbappe was ruled offside in the build-up to his blunder.

Madrid didn't need long in the second half to equalise. Vinicius provided the goal with a clever poked finish off Jude Bellingham's flick on. Los Blancos poked and prodded after, with Mbappe putting one narrowly wide before Federico Valverde forced a wonderful save from Liverpool-bound Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Valencia stayed in the game and took their chance in stoppage time, Hugo Duro nodding home after a wonderfully crafted counter-attack. It's very much advantage Barcelona from here.

