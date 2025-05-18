Real Madrid player ratings vs Sevilla: Kylian Mbappe saves Blancos from embarrassment while Jude Bellingham grabs late goal after struggle against nine men

Carlo Ancelotti's main men in attack eventually found the net as the deposed champions look to at least finish the season in style

Kylian Mbappe boosted his hopes of finishing as La Liga top scorer and Jude Bellingham sealed victory late on after Real Madrid struggled to break down nine-man Sevilla in Sunday's eventual 2-0 win for Carlo Ancelotti's side.

Sevilla set up defensively, and Madrid never really had any answers to the problems they were posed. The home side even went down to 10 men after just 12 minutes when Loic Bade dragged Mbappe down on a counter-attack, and a lengthy VAR check upheld the decision despite Sevilla protestations. Mbappe had the best chance of the first half, meanwhile, but skewed it wide.

Madrid woke up in the second half, though it helped that Sevilla went down to nine men after a horrific challenge from substitute Isaac Romero that left Aurelien Tchouameni reeling. A Madrid goal always felt as it was coming, and Mbappe provided it with a wonderful arrowed effort from outside the box that flew into the bottom corner. Bellingham added a second after 87 minutes as he walked the ball into an empty net after a clever knock-down from Gonzalo Garcia.

Madrid have already ceded the title to Barcelona, and it showed in their lack of intensity. Still, if point totals matter - they don't really - this was an exercise in picking up a few more.

