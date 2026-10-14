Real Madrid player ratings vs Roma: Antonio Rudiger snatched victory in seven-goal Champions League thriller

Real Madrid secured one of the most improbable Champions League victories in recent memory, overcoming a two-goal second-half deficit to beat Roma 4-3 at the Stadio Olimpico. The match began with Marten de Roon giving the hosts the lead, only for Kylian Mbappe to level the scores before the interval. However, the game appeared to slip away from Jose Mourinho's side when Donyell Malen struck twice in six minutes early in the second half, punishing a disorganised Madrid defensive structure.
The introduction of youth and directness from the bench proved to be the catalyst for a historic comeback. Cristian Espi pulled one back in the 82nd minute before Endrick equalised just three minutes later, capitalising on the creative spark of Arda Guler. With the momentum firmly in their favour, Madrid pushed for the winner, which arrived in the 90th minute when Antonio Rudiger ghosted forward to secure all three points, leaving the Giallorossi stunned on their own turf.
GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from Stadio Olimpico.