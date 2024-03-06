Real Madrid player ratings vs RB Leipzig: Vinicius Jr & Jude Bellingham combine to haul sloppy Blancos into Champions League quarter-finals

Carlo Ancelotti's dynamic duo made the difference to redeem a poor European showing

When everything else failed, Real Madrid leaned on their star men. Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr worked in tandem to bag a crucial goal and send an otherwise poor Madrid side to the last eight with a 2-1 aggregate win.

Lois Openda missed two chances inside 20 minutes, twice running in behind Los Blancos' high line before skewing his effort. He lashed a third wide shortly before the break.

Los Blancos, for their part, created little in the opening 45 minutes. Manager Carlo Ancelotti deployed five midfielders, and Madrid looked predictably languid as a result. Ancelotti introduced Rodygo at the break, and a moment of magic changed things. Bellingham strode into the final third and fed Vinicius, who clipped his finish back across a sprawling goalkeeper.

Leipzig responded quickly, Willi Orban finding the bottom corner with a neat header. The visitors had further chances, Openda coming close once again, and Xavi Simons seeing an effort well denied by Antonio Rudiger. Still, they couldn't find the net, and Madrid scraped through.

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from the Santiago Bernabeu...