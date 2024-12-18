Los Blancos' star trio were on top form as Carlo Ancelotti celebrated becoming the most successful manager in the club's history

Real Madrid won the Intercontinental Cup final after beating Mexican giants Pachuca 3-0 in Qatar on a memorable evening for Carlo Ancelotti, whose 15th major trophy with Los Blancos sees him become the club’s most successful manager ever.

The Spanish side struggled to create any clear chances in the first half until the 37th minute, when they found the net with their first shot on target. The goal was worth the wait, too, Real Madrid’s star trio flexing their skills to deliver a moment of class. Jude Bellingham played the ball through to Vinicius Jr, who skilfully rounded the goalkeeper and teed up Kylian Mbappe to score on his return to the side.

Madrid weren’t out of second gear when they made it 2-0 early in the second period, with Mbappe turning provider. The Frenchman found Rodrygo, who cut onto his left foot and then chopped onto his right before curling a superb effort past Carlos Moreno.

So a successful trip to Qatar for Madrid, who wrapped up the win thanks to Vinicius' late penalty, and a triumphant return to the Lusail Stadium for Mbappe on the second anniversary of France’s World Cup final heartache against Argentina.

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from Qatar...