Real Madrid player ratings vs Man City: All over for Xabi Alonso? Kylian Mbappe-less Blancos left to rue Antonio Rudiger error as Champions League loss leaves manager on the brink

Madrid thought they had an early penalty when Vinicius Jr was tripped by Matheus Nunes, but the VAR ruled that the foul was outside the box. Otherwise, the home side were happy to dig in and defend, and Los Blancos were rewarded for their rearguard efforts after 28 minutes when Rodrygo gave them the lead thanks to a tidy finish from a tight angle.

But City charged back and equalised from a corner. Thibaut Courtois spilled Josko Gvardiol's initial effort and Nico O'Reilly tapped home the loose ball. The second came from the spot after Antonio Rudiger dragged down Erling Haaland, and the Norwegian dutifully finished from 12 yards after VAR again intervened.

Madrid had a clear chance immediately in the second half, but Jude Bellingham lifted over with the goal gaping. There were further opportunities, too, as Vinicius put a free header wide before volleying over off a corner while substitute Endrick hit the bar with a header of his own. But they simply couldn't find an equaliser, and Alonso could be in trouble as a result.

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from the Bernabeu...