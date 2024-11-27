Real Madrid player ratings vs Liverpool: New position, same Kylian Mbappe! Frenchman hits new low with disastrous penalty miss as Los Blancos are overpowered at Anfield

The attacker started in his favoured left-wing role but flopped in the kind of game he was supposed to help his new team win as Real were outplayed

Kylian Mbappe missed a penalty and was otherwise hamstrung by the Liverpool defence as a listless, injury-hit Real Madrid fell to a 2-0 Champions League defeat at Anfield.

The Frenchman was emblematic of the Spanish giant's struggles, lacking in quality as a more complete side controlled the game.

It all felt a bit like a typical Madrid Champions League showing in the first half. They defended willingly, and invited pressure - all while somehow failing to concede. Thibaut Courtois played hero early on, making three key saves in the first 45 minutes. Young centre-back Raul Asencio was also key, clearing the ball off the line under pressure from Luis Diaz.

The goalie could do little about the Liverpool opener, though - with Alexis Mac Allister firing into the bottom corner after a neat combination around the box early in the second period.

Los Blancos had a real chance to get back in it when Lucas Vazquez was brought down in the box, but Mbappe missed the resulting penalty, as he was denied by Caoimhin Kelleher. After, it was Mohamed Salah's turn to fall short, the Egyptian winning a spot-kick of his own before blasting it wide.

Liverpool added a deserved second after 77 minutes, when Cody Gakpo nodded home a corner. Madrid were otherwise quiet going forward, with their star man silenced in the kind of game he was signed to be able to win singlehandedly. Los Blancos could now fail to make it out of the league phase - something that would have been unthinkable just a few months ago.

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from Anfield...