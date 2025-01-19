Real Madrid player ratings vs Las Palmas: The real Kylian Mbappe has arrived! Superstar steps up without Vinicius Jr as Blancos survive early scare to go top of La Liga

The Frenchman led Carlo Ancelotti's attack with a first-half brace as they strolled to an easy win at Santiago Bernabeu

Kylian Mbappe scored twice - and could have had four - as the Real Madrid attack hummed around him in Los Blancos 4-1 win over Las Palmas on Sunday that puts them top of La Liga. The Frenchman turned in a dominant performance to quell any fears regarding Vinicius Jr's absence through suspension, and showed that things might just work out at Santiago Bernabeu for him after all.

Madrid started awfully and were behind after just 25 seconds as Las Palmas constructed a slick attack right from the kick-off, one that ended with a tidy finish from Fabio Silva - marking the earliest goal Madrid have conceded since 2011.

From there, though, they woke up. Mbappe bagged the equaliser from the penalty spot after Rodrygo was tripped in the box, and Brahim Diaz put the hosts ahead, turning into an empty net from a Lucas Vazquez cut-back. Mbappe then put the game beyond doubt after 36 minutes with an arrowed finish into the top corner, and he thought he had a hat-trick shortly before half-time, only for his effort to be ruled out for a narrow offside in the build up.

The second half only brought more action, as Rodrygo scored on 57 minutes, completing a carefully crafted move, and Madrid had two further goals disallowed, while shoddy finishing from first Jude Bellingham and then Brahim let Las Palmas off the hook.

