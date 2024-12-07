Real Madrid player ratings vs Girona: Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe get the job done! Attacking duo carry Blancos to put pressure on Barcelona - but injury woes add up as England star limps off

Carlo Ancelotti's side made easy work of last year's title contenders, even if the manager now has further knocks to worry about

Real Madrid got back to winning ways as Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe and Arda Guler provided the goals in a comfortable 3-0 win over Girona in La Liga on Saturday. A difficult first half gave way to an easy second, Bellingham bossing proceedings for an hour while Mbappe looked much improved ahead of a decisive Champions League match against Atalanta on Tuesday.

Los Blancos were on the back foot early on, with Girona enjoying a handful of chances, but the home side never capitalised and were made to pay. Bellingham provided the moment for Madrid, bashing one into the back of the net from the top of the box through a crowd of Girona legs.

The Englishman was crucial to the second, too, pivoting and feeding Arda Guler, who finished across the goalkeeper after darting in behind. Mbappe scored the third, slipping his man, taking a touch, and finding the bottom corner with a driven effort from a tight angle.

Madrid controlled the game thereafter, but it wasn't all smooth sailing. There are some injury worries as Bellingham was taken off on the hour mark after grabbing his thigh, and Ferland Mendy also required medical assistance. Still, this win was about as comfortable as they come after a prolonged difficult period for the reigning champions.

