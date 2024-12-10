Real Madrid player ratings vs Atalanta: Jude can't stop scoring! Brilliant Bellingham leads Blancos to a crucial Champions League win - but lose Kylian Mbappe to injury

Carlo Ancelotti's side picked up a signature away win, with their big names delivering to get their European campaign back on track

Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr and Kylian Mbappe all got on the scoresheet and Real Madrid defended well to secure a 3-2 win at Atalanta in the Champions League. It was nervy at times for Los Blancos - and Carlo Ancelotti's injury woes mounted - but they showed enough on the night to take three points from a side that hasn't lost since September.

Mbappe was the main man early on. He saw an effort well denied early on, before opening the scoring with a delightful touch and finish. He could have bagged a second soon after, only to see his fizzing strike pushed away. But Los Blancos saw their influence on the game wane as it wore on. Mbappe's exit due to a non-contact injury did little to ease concerns.

And Atalanta worked their way back into the game. Charles De Ketelaere leveled things at the break from the spot after Aurelien Tchouameni gave away a silly penalty. Los Blancos retook the lead early in the second half, Vinicius Jr finding the bottom corner after a kind deflection gave him half a yard inside the box. They added a third in no time, Bellingham cutting inside before finishing with his weak foot.

But the home side refused to go quietly, Ademola Lookman beating Thibaut Courtois at his near post with a fine angled finish. Madrid dug in thereafter, holding off relentless Atalanta pressure to squeak out what was ultimately a nervy win - one that might just set their European campaign back on track.

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from Gewiss Stadium...