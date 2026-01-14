Real Madrid player ratings vs Albacete: Was Xabi Alonso really the problem?! Embarrassing Blancos dumped out of the Copa del Rey as Alvaro Arbeloa endures nightmare managerial debut

Madrid struggled in the early goings, as a mixture of academy kids and first teamers failed to piece together many opportunities. Federico Valverde fired a couple wide from distance while Vinicius Jr, who was full of energy and always taking on his man, put one over.

Albacete, as expected, dug in and were happy to hit on the break. They were good value for the opener, too, when Javi Villar headed past Andriy Lunin after 42 minutes from a corner. But the Madrid were level before half-time as Mastantuono snuck in front of his man to poke home from close range off a set-piece.

Madrid took control in the second half as Vinicius continued to threaten, while Arda Guler got more involved in central areas. A winner looked likely for Arbeloa's men, yet it was opportunistic Albacete who struck again thanks to some shambolic Madrid defending. Raul Asencio failed to clear his lines, the ball bounced around in the box, and Jefte Betancor reacted first to finish with less than 10 minutes remaining.

And then it was chaos. Madrid equalised in the 91st minute thanks to a fine header from Garcia, but Albacete stole victory with almost the final kick via a wonderful curled finish from Betancor. A final heave from Los Blancos proved fruitless in a truly historic cup upset - and a miserable start for Arbeloa.

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from the Estadio Carlos Belmonte...