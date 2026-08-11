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Adhe Makayasa

Real Madrid issue official statement of solidarity with Colombia following devastating earthquake

Real Madrid
LaLiga
Colombia

Real Madrid have issued an official statement of solidarity with the people of Colombia following a devastating 7.4 magnitude earthquake that struck the country on Monday. The Spanish giants offered their heartfelt condolences to the victims and their families as international support pours in during one of the nation's most difficult moments.

  • Spanish giants extend support

    Spanish heavyweights Madrid have offered their deep condolences and moral support to the people of Colombia following a devastating 7.4 magnitude earthquake on Monday morning. The large-scale natural disaster inflicted severe damage on infrastructure across several key regions, including the cities of Manizales, Cali, and Pereira. Led by the club's leadership and board of directors, Madrid became one of the first elite European clubs to publicly send a message of international solidarity.

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    Club releases official statement

    Madrid's hierarchy acted swiftly to issue an official club statement to express their profound empathy and pray for the safety of all those affected by the tragedy in South America.

    Via an official release published on the club's media channels, the 15-time European champions stated: "Real Madrid CF, its president and its Board of Directors wish to express their condolences to the families of the deceased and to all the people of Colombia following the earthquake that has struck this beloved country in recent hours.

    "From Real Madrid we want to express our solidarity and wish a speedy recovery to the injured, to whom we send all our love."

  • Domestic football faces disruption

    Madrid's message of empathy comes amid a national state of emergency that has paralysed various sectors across Colombia, including the sports industry. The governing body, Dimayor, was forced to postpone all domestic fixtures by 24 hours to focus on rescue operations and evaluate stadium infrastructure across disaster-affected areas. Moral support from a globally renowned institution like Real Madrid provides a significant emotional boost to a grieving Colombian public.

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    Competitions await safety assessment

    The postponed domestic fixtures are tentatively slated to resume in phases on Tuesday, August 11 and Wednesday, August 12. However, getting matches back under way remains strictly contingent on rigorous structural inspections of stadium infrastructure and the restoration of transport links in affected regions. Dimayor and its 36 member clubs will continue working alongside national emergency services before making a final decision on the long-term fixture calendar.

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