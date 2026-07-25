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Real Madrid used Michael Olise rumours as cover to launch sneaky Yan Diomande move with talks over €120m deal for RB Leipzig already underway
Real Madrid pull clear in race for Diomande
Florentino Pérez and Madrid are set to deliver another massive transfer statement as they close in on Diomande. According to Diario AS, the Spanish giants have jumped to the front of the queue for the 19-year-old RB Leipzig winger, who has attracted intense interest from Europe's elite. The potential move follows a busy summer for Los Blancos, having already secured high-profile deals for Marc Cucurella, Denzel Dumfries, Bernardo Silva and Ibrahima Konate.
While Paris Saint-Germain were previously thought to be the frontrunners for the Ivorian's signature, the landscape has shifted dramatically. Although PSG had reportedly found an agreement with the player as early as June 28, they were unable to strike a deal with the Bundesliga side. Liverpool were also credited with a strong interest in the talented Eléphants international, but the allure of the Bernabeu appears to have won out. The winger is no stranger to Spanish football, having previously spent time at Leganes before his move to Germany, which has eased the personal terms negotiations.
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The Michael Olise smokescreen strategy
In a masterclass of transfer market manipulation, Madrid reportedly used rumours surrounding Olise to mask their true intentions. While the media focus remained fixed on a potential swoop for the Bayern Munich star, Madrid were quietly advancing their pursuit of Diomande behind the scenes. The Ivorian winger impressed at this summer’s World Cup, making four appearances and providing an assist in a 2-0 victory over Curacao before Ivory Coast exited in the round of 32 against Norway.
Negotiations reached a critical stage this week when representatives from both clubs met in Germany to iron out the finer details of the transfer. Having already secured the green light from the player’s side, Madrid officials travelled to meet with the Leipzig board to bridge the gap in valuation. The La Liga club is now said to be extremely optimistic about finalizing the transfer.
Leipzig set for massive windfall in record deal
Total agreement between the two clubs is expected to land between €115 million and €120m, marking a significant profit for the German outfit. RB Leipzig originally signed the winger from Leganes for just €20m only a year ago, meaning they are set to receive a staggering return on their investment. While Leipzig have been tough negotiators, demanding a premium for a player contracted until 2030, the financial power of Real Madrid has proven enough to satisfy their valuation for this XXL operation.
Last season, Diomande made 36 appearances for RB Leipzig across all competitions, scoring 13 goals and providing 10 assists. His impressive performances helped fire his team to a third-place finish, securing Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign.
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Mourinho’s revolution at the Bernabéu
Real Madrid are continuing their high-profile overhaul following the appointment of Jose Mourinho, who returns for a second spell in charge after his first tenure between 2010 and 2013. The Spanish giants are determined to bounce back from a disappointing, trophyless season, utilizing marquee summer signings to restore their status at the pinnacle of European football.
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