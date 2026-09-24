'My agent received calls' - Real Madrid star Marc Cucurella clarifies Barcelona transfer rumours and admits secret Rodri text mission

Cucurella completed a high-profile switch to the Bernabeu earlier this year in a deal initially worth €55 million (£47m), with an additional €5m (£4m) agreed in potential add-ons. The Spaniard quickly cemented his place in the starting XI, displacing Alvaro Carreras as Mourinho’s preferred option on the left flank.

Before putting pen to paper in the Spanish capital, the defender was heavily touted for a switch to fierce rivals Barcelona. The Catalan giants were reportedly monitoring the market amidst lingering doubts surrounding Alejandro Balde's long-term future.

Despite the relentless speculation dominating the headlines, a formal approach from the Blaugrana never materialised. Real Madrid swooped in decisively, securing the full-back's signature and ending any prospect of a Camp Nou return for the La Masia graduate.



