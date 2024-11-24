Real Madrid plot major change to club ownership in order to keep funding Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham & Vinicius Jr contracts

AFPHarry PascoeReal Madrid plot major change to club ownership in order to keep funding Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham & Vinicius Jr contractsReal MadridLaLigaFinanceK. MbappeVinicius JuniorJ. BellinghamFlorentino Perez has told Real Madrid members they need to sell their shares to keep paying the wages of their superstar players.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowReal Madrid in €2bn of debtBernebau refurbishment cost €1.6bn in borrowingPerez urges members to sell shares in order to privatise clubFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱