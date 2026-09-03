'The 210 million euro goldmine!' – How La Fabrica single-handedly paid for Real Madrid's summer spree

Real Madrid's famed youth setup, La Fabrica, has concluded a record-breaking summer transfer window by generating a staggering 210 million euros in total sales. The deadline-day moves of Manuel Angel to Fulham for 4 million euros and Chema Andres to Brighton netting Madrid 11.5 million euros capped off an extraordinary period of monetization.

The academy's revenues virtually financed the club's 240 million euro summer overhaul, backing major arrivals such as Diomande, Cucurella, Espi, and Dumfries.

From current Valdebebas prospects like Palacios and Jacobo Ortega to retained sell-on rights for former graduates like Nico Paz and Mario Martin, the academy drove the club's entire financial window.