Real Madrid link-up already! Jude Bellingham hails ‘crack’ Endrick after he honours England superstar with famous celebration for Brazil U23

Real Madrid link-up already! Jude Bellingham hails ‘crack’ Endrick after he honours England superstar with famous celebration for Brazil U23Soham MukherjeeGettyEndrickJude BellinghamReal MadridLaLigaBrazil U23BrazilJude Bellingham hailed Endrick as a "crack" after the Brazilian copied the Real Madrid superstar's celebration after scoring for Brazil's U23 side.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowEndrick scored for Brazil U23 in Olympic QualifiersImitated Bellingham's celebrationEngland star excited to see Endrick copying his style