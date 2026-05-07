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Real Madrid issue statement after Federico Valverde & Aurelien Tchouameni training ground fight as worrying injury confirmed
Internal disciplinary action launched
In a brief but firm communication, Real confirmed they have decided to open disciplinary proceedings against both players. The official statement read: “Real Madrid C. F. announces that, following the incidents that occurred this morning during the first team's training session, it has decided to open disciplinary proceedings against our players Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouameni. The club will provide updates on the resolutions of both proceedings once the corresponding internal procedures have been completed.”
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Physical confrontation leads to hospital visit
The tension between the pair reportedly escalated during a session at Valdebebas on Thursday. The situation was sparked by a disagreement that carried over from the previous day’s training, suggesting a growing rift between the two stars, as per The Athletic.
The fallout from the fight was serious enough to require medical intervention. Reports indicate that during the scuffle, Valverde suffered a fall that resulted in a head injury. The Uruguay international was taken to hospital to undergo assessments after striking a table. While he has since returned home, the severity of the incident has left the board deeply concerned about the squad's discipline.
Valverde suffers traumatic brain injury
Real released a separate statement providing an update on Valverde's condition, which read: "After the tests carried out today on our player Fede Valverde by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a cranioencephalic trauma. Valverde is at home in good condition and will need to rest for 10 to 14 days, as indicated by medical protocols for this diagnosis."
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Chaos ahead of a crucial Clasico
The timing of this internal explosion could hardly be worse for Los Blancos. Real Madrid are currently preparing for a high-stakes meeting with Barcelona, where the league title is on the line. If Barcelona avoid defeat on Sunday, they will secure the La Liga crown, and this internal division is the last thing head coach Alvaro Arbeloa needs during his tactical preparations.
Valverde will definitely be unable to feature at Camp Nou as he continues his recovery, while it remains to be seen if a final decision on any potential suspension for him and Tchouameni is made before the game.